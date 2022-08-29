Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,706 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up 1.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Chewy worth $36,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.61.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Star bought 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,083.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

