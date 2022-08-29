Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $487.52 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $487.52 million and $94.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00495668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.85 or 0.01868606 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,520,499,302 coins and its circulating supply is 13,229,032,149 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

