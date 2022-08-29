Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0365 on Top Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $482.23 million and $108.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00496750 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.02016126 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,518,394,009 coins and its circulating supply is 13,226,926,856 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

