ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.