Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at $528,861.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 236,310 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.6% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

