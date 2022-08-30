11,200 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Entegris comprises approximately 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Entegris by 951.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 174,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Entegris by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.12. 22,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

