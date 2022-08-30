116,758 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Liberty Global accounts for 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Liberty Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,620,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 634,583 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $11,879,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,160.

LBTYK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,837. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

