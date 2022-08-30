12,901 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,901 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,428 shares of company stock worth $11,869,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

