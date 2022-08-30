21,491 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,491 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

