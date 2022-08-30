2,700 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROK traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,288. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day moving average of $238.17.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 78.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

