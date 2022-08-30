3,121 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,121 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,743. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 223.86 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,397,255. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.