32,174 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NMI by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,230,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.
NMI Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
NMI Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
See Also
