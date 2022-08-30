32,672 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.89. 523,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,342,988. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

