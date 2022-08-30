34,783 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 6.9 %

RRC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 232,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

