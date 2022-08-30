4,000 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Bought by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of CQP stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,556. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

