42,300 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 80,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 94,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,148. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

