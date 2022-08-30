4,300 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,764. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $212.40 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.