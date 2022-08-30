832 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 907.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.40. 3,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,118. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.