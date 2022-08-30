90,700 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,949,000. PVH comprises about 3.7% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in PVH by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 47,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,934. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.03. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

