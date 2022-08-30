A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.26

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.26 and last traded at C$35.52, with a volume of 6715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.89.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$518.09 million and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.15.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.