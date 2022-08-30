Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 69,185 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $11.85.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Absolute Software by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

