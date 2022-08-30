Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of General Mills worth $71,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.