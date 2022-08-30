Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,141,187 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,187 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Celestica worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

