Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,144 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $67,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,280,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.28. 24,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

