Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $44.05 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,494 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $44,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 612.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.0% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

BRO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,439. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.