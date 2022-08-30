Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $58.90 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $58,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

SHW traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.51. 20,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

