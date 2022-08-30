Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of 3M worth $81,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.14. 156,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.56.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

