Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,536 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $61,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,189,000 after acquiring an additional 183,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.99. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

