Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 320,747 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1,755.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 29,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

