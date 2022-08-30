Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 272,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $48,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, hitting $220.67. 14,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total transaction of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

