Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,344,115 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,205,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344,115 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Infosys worth $54,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Up 0.4 %

INFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

