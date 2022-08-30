Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Larry Michael Mertz Acquires 50,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 433,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Larry Michael Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Larry Michael Mertz acquired 51,749 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,861.15.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. 1,808,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,416. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,982,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,823 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,169 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 164,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

