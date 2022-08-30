ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,632,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
ACCO Brands Price Performance
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACCO Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
ACCO Brands Company Profile
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
