ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.