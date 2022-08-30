ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $588.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

