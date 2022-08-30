ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.39-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

