Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.9 %

ICE stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.63. 91,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,433. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

