Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $453.89. 1,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.22.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

