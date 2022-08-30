Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 272,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,659. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

