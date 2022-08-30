Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.32. 88,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

