Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Condor Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,095,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.59. 58,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,008. The company has a market cap of $489.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.