Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Invests $817,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,810 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.59.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.