Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $195.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.69. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.