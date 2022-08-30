Achain Hits One Day Volume of $180,862.00 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $180,862.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00158360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

