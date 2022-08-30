Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.27. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 415 shares.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

