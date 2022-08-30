Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Gap Down to $22.89

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $22.27. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 415 shares.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
Featured Articles
