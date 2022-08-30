Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Stock Down 6.5 %

Adecoagro Company Profile

NYSE:AGRO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 19,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

