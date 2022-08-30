Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

