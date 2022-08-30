Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AENZ stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. Aenza S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate management businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a wastewater treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, five multiple fuel storage facilities, and a gas processing plant, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

