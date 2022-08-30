AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 799,200 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AerSale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASLE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 1,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,328. AerSale has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $139.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,585,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AerSale by 2,564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth $913,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

