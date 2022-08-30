Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Down 2.4 %

AFRM opened at $23.99 on Friday. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $24,013,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 783.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 833,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 76,098 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 39.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.