Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 15th

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

AEM traded down C$1.22 on Tuesday, reaching C$55.43. The company had a trading volume of 847,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,762. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.88 and a one year high of C$84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.53.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

